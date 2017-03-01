COMMUNITY: Laughton Women’s Institute

The February meeting of Laughton WI was members’ night when the members had organised the entertainment while the committee took a well-earned break.

Sue Robinson and Gillian Bhattacharya had arranged a quiz.

To round off the evening a delightful supper, provided and served by the members, was enjoyed by all.

The Lincolnshire North County Federation’s spring council meeting will be held at Skegness on Thursday, March 1, when three members will be representing Laughton WI.

Group of WIs will be meeting at Blyton village hall on Monday, April 10, when the speaker will be local authoress Margaret Dickinson. More details nearer the time.

Everyone will be welcome to join the WI and parish council for the annual village spring clean, meeting on the green at 6.30pm on Monday, April 24.

Equipment (plastic sacks, rubber gloves, tabards, picking sticks, etc) will once again be supplied by West Lindsey District Council.