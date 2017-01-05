COMMUNITY: Laughton Women’s Institute

In December, in place of the usual monthly meeting, members gathered at The Ingram Arms for their annual Christmas dinner.

Secretary Lesley Bird had prepared a quiz featuring photographs of celebrities which had to be identified, causing a certain amount of brain-searching as well as triumphant cries of “Oh, that’s ……….” and resulted in Sue Robinson being the worthy winner after a three-way tie-breaker.

Each member had brought with them two anonymous wrapped gifts, one for the Gainsborough House Christmas day lunch party and the other for the Santa’s sack lucky dip for members.