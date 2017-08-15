COMMUNITY: Late summer concert in Lea

Have your say

Lea village hall committee are excited to be hosting Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society (GMTS) on Saturday, September 2.

It will consist of almost two hours of songs from stage and screen, featuring many West End and Broadway favourites. GMTS have been performing in Gainsborough for more than 100 years and they do a full musical show and a pantomime at Trinity Arts Centre each year.

The concert begins at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets available on the door, cost £5 each; under 12’s £3 each. Raffle and refreshments available.

All proceeds to be split between the village hall fund and GMTS.