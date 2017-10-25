COMMUNITY: Heapham Christmas Card Sale

There will be a sale of Christmas cards designed and produced by parishioners on Saturday morning, October 28, in All Saints’ Church, Heapham, between 10am and noon.
Coffee will be served and everyone is welcome.
There will be a sale of Christmas cards designed and produced by parishioners on Saturday morning, October 28, in All Saints’ Church, Heapham, between 10am and noon.
Coffee will be served and everyone is welcome.
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.