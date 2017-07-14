COMMUNITY: Harpswell National Garden Scheme

Search

Harpswell National Garden Scheme

Hall Farm, Harpswell, Gainsborough, DN21 5UU, Sunday, July 16, 1pm to 5pm.

Admission £4, children free. Light refreshments.

Plants for sale. Dogs on short leads welcome.

Most of the garden is suitable for wheelchairs.

Visit www.hall-farm.co.uk