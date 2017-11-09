COMMUNITY: Harmony Lincs

Harmony Lincs will be making a welcome return to the Gainsborough area on Saturday, November 18, when they present one of their popular barbershop-style concerts in All Saints’ Parish Church, Church Street, Gainsborough.

The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets at £7 are available from All Saints’ Church cafe, Horsley’s shop or at the door.

Refreshments will be served in the interval.

All proceeds to church funds.