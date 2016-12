Sunday, December 18, carol service, 6pm, annual carol service of Bible readings and Christmas carols. The service is followed by traditional refreshments.

Tuesday, December 20, coffee morning carol service, 11.30am to noon.

Sunday, December 25, Christmas Day service, 10am. Family-friendly service celebrating Jesus’ birth. Children are invited to bring a toy to show the church. Contact Rev Dr Gillian Poucher on: 01427 811306.