COMMUNITY: Gainsborough U3A

The Gainsborough U3A’s speaker for May was Adrian Gray who spoke on ‘Thomas Cooper: radical, poet and preacher’.

Cooper certainly was a force to be reckoned with. Members learnt a great deal about his life and his link with Gainsborough, through his mother.

The speaker for June is Chris Carr and her subject is ‘The Role of the Lady in the Medieval Great House’.

The meeting is on Thursday, June 8, upstairs at Gainsborough Methodist Church.

Refreshments are served from 10am and the talk begins by 10.30am and usually last an hour. Visitors are welcome.

Further information can be found on the website by searching Gainsborough U3A.