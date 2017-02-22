COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Specsavers become Dementia Friends

Specsavers become Dementia Friends

Staff at a local opticians have become Dementia Friends so they can better support customers with the condition.

The training initiative from the Alzheimer’s Society aims to help people better understand dementia and improve services for sufferers.

Jacqui Nicol, store director of Specsavers Gainsborough, Beaumont Street, said: ‘Being more aware of dementia is an incredibly positive development for our team and our offering to customers.

“I always thought dementia was all to do with someone’s memory – but it is much more than that. By uncovering the truth about dementia it really opened my eyes to how we can all take a little time to support and care for people when performing our daily duties.’

The comprehensive training covers all aspects of dementia and discusses how it affects people in different ways. With particular relevance to Specific types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s can also damage the visual system and the way people perceive the world. All Specsavers staff are being encouraged to complete the training and currently 64 per cent of stores have at least one Dementia Friend.