COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Skills & Social Huddle

Every Monday, 2.15pm to 4.45pm at Riverside Training, Brittania House, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.

Funded through the People’s Health Trust, Riverside Training has a weekly group for anyone living in the South-West or East wards of Gainsborough.

Great chance to learn new skills, have a cuppa and chat, meet new people and have a laugh.

Skills & Social is a new weekly session where you will have the chance to have a go at crafts, art, IT, knitting and much more.

There will also be organisations such as Citizen’s Advice Bureau so you can access information, all in one place.

The group would also like you to say in what you would like in the sessions so all ideas are welcome. Entry is free.