COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Probus

The programme on May 8 was all home grown.

The programme on May 8 was all home grown.

Firstly Maurice Brunton had brought a DVD of his proud day this year at Buckingham Palace, when he received an MBE for ‘Services to Young People through Scouting’.

Members were able to see what organisation goes into such an occasion, with attention to detail, ensuring that the event runs smoothly.

The DVD was entitled ‘Path to Honour’, a path which members followed, leading to Maurice’s investiture itself, including his conversation with Prince Charles.

An unforgettable and proud day for Maurice, and for his family.

Keith Worrell then spoke to the group, using the title ‘Life before Probus’, which enables members to find out a little more about each other.

Born in Gate Burton, Keith took the group through his school days, the good and bad times, with some characters, situations and places remembered by other Probus members.

The group then followed his working life on the farm, in itself a history of farming.

The sadnesses and joys of Keith’s life were brought out, culminating in the fact that he attended a garden party recently at Buckingham Palace.