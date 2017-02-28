COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Organ & keyboard club

Sunday, March 12, Phil Kelsall from Blackpool will be coming to entertain the club.

He has been the main resident organist at the famous Blackpool Tower ballroom for 40 years and was awarded the MBE for his services to music.

Many people will have seen him play the Wurlitzer pipe organ at Thursford each year at their famous Christmas show, where he plays up to 80 performances.

In addition to this, he has made numerous tours throughout the world and out of the holiday season.

It says a lot about the reception he receives at Gainsborough, because he can pick and chose just where he wants to play anywhere in the country.

The concert, which is expected to be a sell out, will take place at the Weston Rooms, Hickman Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2DZ starting at 2.30pm with doors opening at 1pm.

It will be admission by ticket only which cost £6.50, and available by telephoning 01427 615265.