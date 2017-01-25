COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Library Sing & Sign

Gainsborough library is pleased to be able to offer baby and toddler Sing and Sign sessions starting on Tuesday, February 7.

They will run every Tuesday morning, 9.30am to 10.30am. There is a small charge of £3 for the first child and £1 for additional children.

Baby and Toddler Sing and Sign will comprise 40 minutes singing and signing of familiar and new songs with a variety of sensory resources, toys, pictures, instruments and Makaton signs and symbols.

Babies and toddlers will benefit from the songs that will be delivered consistently from week to week to build familiarity with the routine.

Adults and children will learn a variety of signs and songs based on themes such as animals, meal time, bath and bed times, vehicles, activities etc.

For more details visit www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary, call in at the library or contact library staff on: 01522 782010.