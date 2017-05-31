COMMUNITY: Gainsborough library

Lincolnshire Libraries will be celebrating ‘National Bookstart Week 2017’ with ‘Rhyme Times’ during the week of June 5 to 11, to encourage families to have fun reading together, anywhere and anytime.

Bookstart gives every child in England and Wales a free reading pack in the first year of their life and again when they are three to four-years-old. The theme this year is ‘Let’s Explore Outdoors’.

Children who attend any of the events will receive a free copy of the picture book Everybunny Dance by Ellie Sandall.

There will special rhymetimes and events being held in libraries in Lincolnshire. Gainsborough library is having an event on Thursday, June 8, at 10.30am.

If families are unable to make it along to their local event they can join in the fun at home, with plenty of bunny-themed arts and crafts and games, all on the Bookstart website. www.bookstart.org.uk