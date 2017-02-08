COMMUNITY: Gainsborough library

Gainsborough library is having a Superheroes event on Thursday, February 16, 10.30am to 11am.

Lynne Cook Team Leader at Gainsborough library said:

“We’re looking for all superheroes aged five to 11-years-old to join us for a super activity.

As well as a superhero story we will be making power badge biscuits and super hero masks. Costumes are optional but we are hoping that children will join in the fun and dress as their favourite superhero.”

The event costs £1 per child. Places are limited and booking is advisable.

Contact Gainsborough library on: 01522 782010 to book a place or visit www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary for more details.