COMMUNITY: Gainsborough library

Gainsborough library is having a Christmas party on Thursday, December 22, 10.30am to 11.30am.

GLL run the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire Country Council.

Lynne Cook Library Manager for GLL, said: “We’re hoping lots of children will come along to help us celebrate and join in the Christmas fun. We’ll be telling Christmas stories and poems, making Christmas decorations, Rice Krispie Christmas trees and Christmas biscuits.”

The event is free and for children aged up to 12-years-old. Booking is advisable as places are limited.

Call: 01522 782010 to books a place or call in and see a member of staff. Visit: www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary