COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Heritage Centre

Following on from the recent demolition of the Sun Inn on the corner of Church Street and North Street, the Gainsborough Heritage Centre will be featuring a display of artefacts such as original window glass.

The display will take place during September within the tea room.

Open every Tuesday, 10am to 4pm, Saturday, 10am to 4pm and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Last Admission is at 3.30pm.

Admission charges are £3 for non-members of the association and free entry for members to visit the displays and undertake research in the archives.