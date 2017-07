Gainsborough Heritage Centre is hosting a lecture, on Wednesday, July 26, to be given by Paul Howitt-Cowan titled, ‘Little Treasures’ at Gainsborough House, 18 Parnell Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2NB.

‘Little Treasures’ is a journey into the life of the speaker, who has been given ‘little treasures’ by various people throughout his life.

The lecture will begin promptly at 7.30pm and the cost will be £4 with tea and biscuits available during the interval.