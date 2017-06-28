COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Heritage Centre

Gainsborough Heritage Centre is hosting a lecture, on Wednesday 26 July 2017, to be given by Paul Howitt-Cowan titled, ‘Little Treasures’ at Gainsborough House, 18 Parnell Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2NB.

‘Little Treasures’ – is a journey into the life of the speaker, who has been given ‘little treasures’ by various people throughout his life.

Paul tells the story of how each ‘treasure’ is memorable by their association and brings to remembrance their benefactors.

Everyone has those ‘little treasures’ with their own intrinsic value that far outweighs their monetary value.

The lecture will begin promptly at 7.30pm and the cost will be £4 with tea and biscuits available during the interval.