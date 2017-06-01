COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Heritage Centre

Gainsborough Heritage Centre is hosting a lecture on Wednesday, June 7, to be given by Paul Reynolds titled, ‘A Short History of Pubs, Clubs and other Licensed Premises - Part One’ at Gainsborough House, 18 Parnell Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2NB.

Go along for a virtual tour of Gainsborough’s pubs from the Elm Cottage on Church Street to the Cross Key’s on Bridge Street.

Paul will help bring back some memories of former pubs, with historical maps, facts, antidotes and much more.

The lecture will begin promptly at 7.30pm and the cost will be £4 with tea and biscuits available during the interval.