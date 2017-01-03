COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Heritage Centre

The Gainsborough Heritage Centre situated on the corner of North Street and Spital Terrace will re-open its doors to all visitors on January 7 and 8.

Come along, visit Gainsborough’s unique heritage exhibits and the quirky ‘Telephone Exchange’ tea room which is open to all this winter.

The ‘Telephone Exchange Tearoom’ serves a lovely range of refreshments. The tea room is open every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. The centre is open every Tuesday, 10am until 4pm, Saturday, 10am until 4pm and Sunday, 11am until 4pm.

The Gainsborough Heritage Centre is hosting a talk at Gainsborough House, 18 Parnell Street, DN21 2NB, Gainsborough, on Wednesday, January 11, at 7.30pm.

The talk will be delivered by Adrian Gray and will focus on the Wray Family of Glentworth and Blyton and capture their story of how they changed the world.

For more information about this talk contact the Heritage Centre via email: chairman@gainsboroughheritage.com or ring: 01427 610526 or visit www.gainsboroughheritage.co.uk