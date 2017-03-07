COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Flower Club

After a busy year, members ended 2016 with a fantastic Christmas flower demonstration by Ian Buxton in November, which was exceptionally well attended; a great evening was had by all.

The first club night of 2017 started with a beautiful spring flower demonstration, ‘Spring Forward’, by Roma Berridge, which reminded members that spring was just around the corner and that we already had a full programme of events and demonstrations to look forward to in the coming months.

The next demonstration is on March 23, entitled ‘Amazing Places’ by Linda Smith.

Meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, at the Blues Club, North Street, Gainsborough DN21 2HU, start time 7.15pm.

You don’t have to be a flower arranger to join the club. The group enjoy flower demonstrations by national demonstrators, workshops, social events and trips out.

New members are welcome, so come along and show your support, by coming as a guest to one of the club nights. Contact gdfc.sec@hotmail.co.uk