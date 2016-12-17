COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Decorative & Fine Arts Society

The next meeting of the society is on February 2 2017 when Tom Duncan will speak on ‘20th Century English Garden Design’.

There is no meeting in January. The annual general meeting will take place at 1pm on February 2.

Always at 1.45pm in the Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough (01427 676655) on the first Thursday of the month (ex Jan, July and August).

For membership call: 01427 788550. Visitors welcome for £5 entrance. Further information from chairman: Jillian Horberry 01427 752230.

A light lunch is bookable with Rachel by the preceding Monday on: 01427 838780 or Polly on: 01427 839042.