COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Bowmen

Thinking of getting out in the new year and trying something different then why not come along to Gainsborough Bowmen and try your hand at archery.

The club shoots at the leisure centre in Gainsborough and welcomes anyone from the age of nine years to come and have a go, equipment and instructions given.

The club was formed in 2015 with experienced archers and people new to the sport taking part in shooting sessions in the sports’ hall with good humoured chat and advice being passed around.

The club is affiliated to Archery GB the governing body of archery in Great Briton and has a friendly membership of all ages.

The archery instructors are able to get people shooting and club member Colin Wright completed his Level 1 coaching certificate in 2015.

For more information about the club including times and dates for shooting sessions e­mail Colin at Gainsboroughbowmen@gmail.com