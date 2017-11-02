COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Autumn Fair

St George’s Church community hall, Heapham Road, Gainsborough will be holding an autumn fair and table-top sale on Saturday, November 4, from 11am to 1.30pm.

There will be a raffle, tombola stall, cakes, gift stall and many other stalls.

Tables may be booked at a cost of £3 and stall holders will be admitted from 10.15am.

To book a table contact 01522 698183 or 01427 613948.

Admission will be free.

Refreshments will be available.