The club meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, at the Blues Club, North Street, Gainsborough DN21 2HU, start time 7.15 pm.

The summer club nights are July 27, floral demonstration by Lee Berrill entitled ‘Nature’s Song’, followed by August 24, ‘Full English’ by Jo Smith.

The club is actively seeking new members, so come along and give your support by going along as a visitor to one of the club nights, you will be made very welcome.

Contact gdfc.sec@hotmail.co.uk’ or 01427 788868.