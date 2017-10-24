COMMUNITY: Future shape of fire fighters

Notts Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) is consulting on the future shape of fire services.

It is asking for residents’ views on reducing fire crews from four firefighters, if attending smaller, lower risk incidents.

This could have an impact on Misterton Fire Station, where it is sometimes difficult to get four retained firefighters on call – so the appliance can’t go out at all.

To have your say, go to www.opinionresearch.co.uk/nfrs. Consultation closes on December 17.

Misterton Fire Station will be recruiting again soon. Keep an eye on the NFRS website for further details.