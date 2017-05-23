Search

COMMUNITY: Forces Veterans’ Breakfast club

RETURN of Post Office services to Wirksworth.

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, May 28, at Trentport Crown Carvery, Ramper Road, Gainsborough commencing from 9.30am.

All ex-service personnel and/or relatives of ex-forces or serving personnel are invited to attend.