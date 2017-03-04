COMMUNITY: Folk Club Ukulele group

Are offering an opportunity to beginners to “try before you buy”.

A number of ukuleles are available on loan to anyone who wants to have a go without committing themselves to a purchase.

Those who take up this offer should be able to accompany a couple of songs by the end of the first session.

It is also possible for ukulele group members to visit your community group and give a one off workshop and entertainment.

The club meets at the Melrose Club on Melrose Road, Gainsborough, on alternate Friday evenings with the ukulele group from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and the folk club from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

Non-members pay just £2.

A typical club night involves a great deal of humour, even when the subject matter of the songs is quite serious and club members go out of their way to make visitors and new-comers welcome.

There is no-need to be afraid to go along by yourself, you will soon be one of the family.

For more information, visit www.gainsboroughfolkclub.com or email mandsd@yahoo.com