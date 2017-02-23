Search

COMMUNITY: Flix in the Stix

.

.

0
Have your say

Lea village hall committee continue to host ‘Flix in the Stix’ which provides monthly film screenings to rural locations across Lincolnshire.

On Thursday, March 9, there will be a screening of ‘Thelma & Louise’.

Ridley Scott directs Oscar winning actress Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in this classic road movie which sees the pair on the run after Louise kills a man who tried to rape Thelma.

Also featuring a young Brad Pitt before he hit the big time, Thelma and Louise is a gripping tale of female empowerment.

There will be light refreshments available. The doors open at 7pm and the screening starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £3 per person with £1 going to the village hall to use within the community.