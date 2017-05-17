COMMUNITY: Epworth Men’s Society

A highly entertaining and amusing speech was given at the May meeting of the Epworth Men’s Society by former Isle headteacher Bob Fish, who related some of funny incidents that befell him over the years.

Mr Fish spoke of one incident when he came across a youngster crying and, when he asked what was wrong, was informed by the youngster that he was waiting for the police to arrive and take him away because he had been stealing apples. “I’ve also been stealing Hewlett Packards as well,” the young man confessed.

Mr Fish, who lives on Epworth’s Burnham Road, was headteacher at Owston Ferry’s St Martin’s Church of England Aided Primary School. He was speaking at the town’s Red Lion Hotel, where the men’s society had earlier held its annual general meeting.

Cups were then presented to members who had won them at an indoor games’ night held earlier in the year.

The darts trophy was presented to Bob Berry, and the dominoes, whist and championship cups went to John Needham.

The so called SAOTY Cup, for the winner in a president’s quiz night, went to Mick Applequist.

This year, for the first time, it has been renamed the Ken Turner Cup in recognition of the man who had been president until ill-health forced him to retire from the position earlier in the year.

All the men’s society officers and committee members were re-elected en mass without an opposition.