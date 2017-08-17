COMMUNITY: Embroidery Group

Anyone interested in embroidery is invited to join the new Gainsborough Embroidery

Group who will be meeting at Gainsborough Library on a Wednesday afternoon once a month.

The first meeting will be on Wednesday, September 13, from 2pm to 4pm in the meeting room.

Subsequent meetings will be on the second Wednesday afternoon every month.

Ruth Neller who is organising the group said “It doesn’t matter if you haven’t touched a needle since leaving school or if you stitch regularly, and it doesn’t matter what type of embroidery you enjoy, everyone is welcome. You can bring your own work to stitch in the company of like-minded people or join in an exploration of stitches and techniques. All you need is a basic sewing kit of scissors, embroidery needles, a thimble if you use one and some embroidery threads.”

Lynne Cook, library manager for GLL said “We’re really pleased that Ruth has decided to organise Gainsborough Embroidery Group and have their meetings at the library. We are often asked whether we know of any craft or sewing groups so it’s wonderful to be able to offer the chance for people to make new friends and share an interest in stitching and embroidery here.”

To find out more information contact Gainsborough Library 01522 782010 or visit www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary