COMMUNITY: Drop in for the deaf and hard of hearing

Tuesdays, fortnightly from August 15, at Gainsborough Methodist Church, North Street, 1pm to 3pm.

Information and advice on living with hearing loss, equipment and accessing services. NHS hearing aid maintenance and replacement batteries.

Tuesday: August 15, 29, September 12, 26, October 10, 24, November 7, 21, December 5, 19.

For more information call 01427 589513, text 07710 155104 or email contact@lincolnshiresensoryservices.org.uk