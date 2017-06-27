COMMUNITY: Corringham fashion show

Fashion show by Lincs Fashion will take place on Monday, July 3, starting at 7pm in Corringham Village Hall, Middle Street.

Tea/coffee and biscuits will be available before the start.

Tickets cost £3 per person and are available from Marion 01427 612148, Trish at the butcher’s shop in Middle Street or you can pay at the door.

All items sold are perfects - no seconds, with many brand names such as M&S, Next, Wallis and Précis.

All items sold are paid for on the night.

Clothes range from smart to casual, age range from 16 to 60 plus and sizes eight to 24.

There will also be a raffle.

All proceeds to St Laurence’s Church, Corringham.