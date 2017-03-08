COMMUNITY: Consultation on health and care in Misterton

Local health and care leaders want to know what you think about plans to provide better care and better value services in Bassetlaw.

Healthwatch Nottinghamshire invites you to attend one of the following sessions on Wednesday, March 22, to share your views: either 3pm to 4.30pm or 5pm to 7pm.

Both sessions are in the church room, Church Lane, Misterton.

To confirm attendance or for more information, call Healthwatch Nottinghamshire on: 0115 963 5179 or email info@healthwatchnottinghamshire.co.uk.