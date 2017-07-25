COMMUNITY: Connexions Community Hub, Gainsborough

Connexions Community Hub, 6-8 Church Street, every Wednesday through the summer holidays, arts and craft activities, 10am to 2pm, £2 per child, per session. Bring a packed lunch.
Thursdays, Bumps, Babies and Beyond, 10.30am and 12.30pm, £2 per adult, refreshments provided.
Dance and Drama Days, three fun workshop days producing, presenting and then performing dance and drama pieces for friends and family on the final day. £3 per person.
To find out more contact Bryony on: 07852 676937.
