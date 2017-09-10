COMMUNITY: Coffee morning in West Stockwith

Saturday, September 16, in the village hall, 10am to noon.
In addition to tea/coffee and cakes, there will be stalls, a tombola, and raffle.
All welcome to come along and raise funds for a very good cause.
Saturday, September 16, in the village hall, 10am to noon.
In addition to tea/coffee and cakes, there will be stalls, a tombola, and raffle.
All welcome to come along and raise funds for a very good cause.
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.