COMMUNITY: Christian Aid - Big Breakfast

A Big Breakfast has been organised and this will take place on the morning of Saturday, May 20, 9.30am to 11.30am.

The event will take place at the Eau Community Centre, Church Hall, High Street, Scotter.

All welcome.