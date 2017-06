Local art teacher and artist, Amina Sly Khan, will be holding three art workshops for children aged seven and upwards during the summer holidays.

The workshops are in the church room, Misterton.

There are two sessions a day on Tuesday, July 25, Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 9.

Each two-hour session costs £12.50 (£23 for the whole day).

For further details, and to book, call Amina on 07887 825 678.