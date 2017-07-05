COMMUNITY: Beckingham Gardeners’ Club

Forty seven members and visitors of Beckingham Gardeners’ Club visited Harlow Carr Gardens & Garden Show on Friday, June 23.

As well as being able to walk around the stunning gardens of Harlow Carr, the members were able to obtain some good ideas for developing their own gardens, not to mention buying lots of new plants.

The bus on the way back to Beckingham looked like a mobile arboretum. Everyone enjoyed the day very much despite the rain.

Beckingham Gardeners’ Club will be holding their annual Flower & Vegetable Show on Saturday, September 16 in All Saints’ Church, Beckingham. The doors will be open from 2pm for visitors to view all the entries and enjoy some of the homemade refreshments that will be on sale.

Registration of entries will take place in All Saints’ Church, Beckingham on Friday, September 15, from 7pm to 8pm.

If anyone who wishes to enter the show is unable to attend on the Friday, contact Pat Hooton on 01427 890357 to make alternative arrangements.

Anyone wishing to enter the show can get a show programme which contains all the classes and registration details, from the post office in Beckingham. Adult and children’s entries are encouraged, from novice to expert gardeners, as you need ‘to be in it to win it.’

There are trophies and prizes to be won, not to mention the satisfaction of growing or making something that you are proud to show to other people.

This is a community event for Beckingham and local villages so it is hoped that as many people as possible will support it.

It is always a very sociable occasion and you may meet someone who you have not seen for a while so you can catch up.

Beckingham Gardeners’ Club will be starting their monthly speaker meetings on Monday, September 18, in the recreation room, Beckingham, at the new time of 7.30pm.

The topic will be: Hedgehogs, and the speaker is Janet Peto. This is an important subject as hedgehogs are becoming very rare and they need to be protected for future generations.

Future meetings include:

October 16, Camassia.

November 20, Basic Pruning.

Visitors are very welcome to attend any meeting.

Further information about the show or garden club can be obtained from Pat Hooton, Tel: 01427 890357.