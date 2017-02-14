COMMUNITY: Beckingham Gardeners’ club

Beckingham Gardeners’ Club started their 2017 programme on Monday, January 16, at 7pm in the recreation room at Beckingham, with a talk from Tim Ruddle on “Fish Box to Alpine Trough.”

Tim showed members how to convert a polystyrene box that had contained fish, into a very realistic stone type alpine container.

Members were very impressed how quickly the transformation had taken and many said that they would be having a go themselves at home.

Future meetings include: February 20 - Splendid Shrubs & Terrific Trees by Pam Tatum; Monday, March 20 - Garden Photography by Geoff Trinder; April 24 - Encouraging Butterflies in the Garden by John Davidson.

If you are interested in gardening, the environment or related subjects why not come along. It is a small club and visitors will be made very welcome.

As well as talks from interesting gardeners and naturalists, the group likes to socialise and have organised trips to gardens and places of gardening interest during the summer months.

For more information contact Pat Hooton: Tel. 01427890357.