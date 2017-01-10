COMMUNITY: Beckingham Gardeners’ Club

Beckingham Gardeners’ Club start their 2017 programme on Monday 16th January at 7pm in the recreation room at Beckingham, with a talk from Tim Ruddle on Fish Box to Alpine Trough. This will no doubt be a very inspiring, if messy talk, as members will be encouraged to take part in making their own alpine trough.

Future meetings include:

February 20 - Splendid Shrubs & Terrific Trees by Pam Tatum.

Monday, March 20 - Garden Photography by Geoff Trinder.

April 24 - Encouraging Butterflies in the Garden by John Davidson.

If you are interested in gardening, the environment or related subjects why not come along. It is a small club and visitors will be made very welcome.

As well as talks from interesting gardeners and naturalists, the club likes to socialise and have organised trips to gardens and places of gardening interest during the summer months.

For more information contact Pat Hooton: Tel. 01427 890357.