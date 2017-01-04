COMMUNITY: Bassetlaw Youth Council

Young people attending Bassetlaw Youth Council on Thursday, January 12, will have the chance to learn about online safety.

The session will be held at Retford Post-16 Centre at 6.15pm and is provided by an external agency that has held training sessions in Newark schools.

The session focuses on:

· What young people are doing online (review of current apps, social media, websites, etc).

· Thinking about risk and vulnerability.

· How to keep safe.

· What the law says and where to access support.

· Tips on digital resilience.

The youth council is open to children from 11-to-19-years. Transport can be provided for those living in rural areas.

To find out more, go to youthcouncil@bassetlaw.gov.uk or Facebook.