COMMUNITY: Bassetlaw Youth Council

Young people attending Bassetlaw Youth Council on Thursday, January 12, will have the chance to learn about online safety.
The session will be held at Retford Post-16 Centre at 6.15pm and is provided by an external agency that has held training sessions in Newark schools.
The session focuses on:
· What young people are doing online (review of current apps, social media, websites, etc).
· Thinking about risk and vulnerability.
· How to keep safe.
· What the law says and where to access support.
· Tips on digital resilience.
The youth council is open to children from 11-to-19-years. Transport can be provided for those living in rural areas.
To find out more, go to youthcouncil@bassetlaw.gov.uk or Facebook.