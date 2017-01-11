COMMUNITY: Bassetlaw Council Achiever’s awards

Bassetlaw District Council is making its annual achievers’ awards in March and is seeking nominations of those who have served the community by their efforts for charity, for individual achievements, for sport or group activities, or who have overcome adversity to lead a normal life.

If there’s anyone worthy of an award, contact district councillor Hazel Brand via The Misterton Centre with suggestions.

Information on Misterton Parish Council’s Citizen of the Year awards will be publicised after January’s parish council meeting.