COMMUNITY: Barton Ghost Walk

Dare you walk the back streets of Barton after dark with only spirits to guide you?

Join the South Bank Players on their atmospheric ghost walk - now in its 15th spooky season. Actors in period costume bring bygone Barton to life and the past seems frighteningly real.

The next Barton ghost walk will take place on Wednesday, February 22, starting from Baysgarth House Museum, Baysgarth Park, Caistor Road, Barton upon Humber, North Lincolnshire DN18 6AH at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £4 for adults and £3 for kids and can be booked in advance on 01469 531003.

Wrap up warm, bring a friend - and a torch.