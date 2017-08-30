COMMUNITY: An evening of clairvoyance in Walkeringham

Sunday, September 24, 7.30pm, Britain’s most accurate medium Stephen Holbrook returns to Walkeringham village hall for an entertaining evening with lots of laughs and a few tears.
Tickets £12.50. Contact 07789176256 for more details.
Sunday, September 24, 7.30pm, Britain’s most accurate medium Stephen Holbrook returns to Walkeringham village hall for an entertaining evening with lots of laughs and a few tears.
Tickets £12.50. Contact 07789176256 for more details.
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.