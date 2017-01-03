COMMUNITY: All Saints’ Parish Church, Misterton

Get rid of the winter blues with a family-focused orchestral concert that features animals - not real ones, of course, but Isle of Axholme Orchestra will be performing My Orchestra and Other Animals, including Carnival of the Animals by Saint-Saens, on Saturday, January 28, at 3pm.

Different instruments of the orchestra will be introduced to the audience – and there’s a chance to play one or even conduct.

The concert is free for under 18s; adults £4, including refreshments.

Call: 01427 891376 for tickets.