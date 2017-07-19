Search

COMMUNITY: All Saints’ Church, Gainsborough

Do you know how many asylum seekers are housed in Sheffield?
Lunch time concerts: Tuesdays at 1.05pm throughout July and August. Admission free, retiring collection for the church organ fund.

July 25, Charles Edmondson - piano and Barbara Tune - violin.

August 1, The St Cecilia Singers.

August 8, Silver Wood - music for flute and strings.

August 15, Stephen Hopwood - piano.

August 22, Simon Corner - popular organ pieces.

August 29, Sax Lincs - saxophone quartet.