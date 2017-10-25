COMMUNITY: All Saints’ Church, Beckingham

All Saints’ Parish Church, Beckingham will be holding an especially Christmassy event on Saturday, November 25, in the village hall.

Go along and get Christmas gifts, cards, paper, decorations, cakes, and more.

Sing along to a carol or two, play a game, and have a really good time to kick-start the count-down to Christmas.

Gary Marshall, manager of Wilko in Gainsborough, will open the Christmas extravaganza at 2pm.

Refreshments will be on sale - but Christmas cheer is free.