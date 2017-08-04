BOOK REVIEW: The Incidental Murderer by Andrew Tristem

Most people have flirted with the idea of breaking the rules to get what they want at some point in their lives.

But imagine if you’d just landed your dream job as a journalist, only to be facing the sack because of a corrupt council.

In The Incidental Murderer, cub reporter Simon Turner lashes out against council hostility by smashing a politician’s shop window.

But instead of ending his career, Turner finds that the act of mindless vandalism gives him a front page story. Turner is then steadily seduced deeper and deeper into criminality as he pursues the mafia-style boss who runs an outwardly respectable parish council.

As Turner evolves into the world’s first ‘DIY journalist,’ he laments at the loss of his integrity which has accompanied the journalistic accolades he has won.

But one man knows how he is getting his scoops, and sets out to trap him in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

The Incidental Murderer by Andrew Tristem is available through Amazon.co.uk priced £1.99 (Kindle version) or £7.99 paperback.